Denton David Sherry Jan. 5, 1930 - Dec. 13, 2019 Jesus was a carpenter, fisherman and a man of second chances …. and so was our father. Denton David Sherry was born January 5, 1930 in San Francisco, CA to Rosalie and Leo. He was brought home to his siblings who preceded him in death: Mary Jane Zahniser, Paul, and Chad (Leo Charles). Dad cheated death many times. Although his heart broke with the loss of his Holy Names girl of 70 years and love of his life, Marilyn Gibbons Sherry, he finally bowed to death this December on Friday the 13, 2019. We are grateful they are together again. Dad, a career businessman, spent many years in Alaskan fisheries as president/owner/processor of Whitney Fidalgo, Marine Trading, the Ocean Champion, and the Yardarm Knot. He later owned/operated NEPA Pallet and Container, with his son, Pat, as well as Yakima Bin and Pallet and Wenatchee Bin and Pallet. Together they created the pallet exchange PECO. In the end, when asked of his greatest accomplishment, it was his second chance …. the tireless caregiving for our mother during her fall into dementia. Dad enjoyed being a patriarch to many. As the saying goes – Dad had much, so he built a bigger table. All were invited and he would hold court. At that table dad would drink bourbon and entice others to do the same, often a wee bit too much. While dad enjoyed filling others' cups around the table, he also navigated life there. Whether a kitchen, picnic, boardroom, or greasy-spoon diner table - dad didn't discriminate. He made high level business deals and pledged life-long support to friends with small businesses and their families – especially those needing a second chance. He played low stakes poker and high stakes bridge with O'Dea and Seattle University classmates for 50-plus years, until many moved along to paradise and there were not enough to fill the seats any longer. While holding court, he invited in: friends of his kids, his fellow members of his Catholic church, and his beloved McKees Beach family. He would lead conversations about topics typically frowned upon for civil conversation like: politics, money, and religion, with a side of aliens, heresy, and treason. Although no topic was sacred, the kids at the table always were. Many, many called him Grandpa Denton and each knew they brought a twinkle to his eye. The final count is 46 in his little clan but he often expanded his loved ones to include kids, grands, greats, in-laws, outlaws, spouses, partners, and honorary mentions. He prayed for them every night by name. To his children: Pamela Morrison (Dan), Paula Dietrich (Karl), Sue Sherry, Patrick Sherry (Stephanie), Colleen Milne (David), and Nancy Baker (Jeff) - Denton left a deep sense of loyalty and conviction, an appreciation for education, the art of the potty mouth, and the ability to cry at a moment's notice. All were charged each time they left him to, "Do good and avoid evil". To his grandchildren: Nellie Thompson (Reidar), Katie Klineman (Kyle) , Claire Karberg (Billy Latraille), Angela Ward, Justine Martins (Ruben), Jason Milne (Feliciti), Justin Milne, Alin Harmon, Lauren Milne, Veronica Sherry, Moira Sherry, Rosalie Sherry, Ruth Denton Karlberg, Grant Baker, Kevin Milne, Marco Baker, and Maya Sherry Baker - he left his beach house, the knowledge that they were each loved fiercely, and a certain eye for mischief. While Dad was a part of a generation that was afforded amazing opportunities for financial security - he was also the supporting spouse as Marilyn fought for equal inclusion of girls in sports, protective laws for Puget Sound tidelands, and comprehensive educational programming for children with learning disabilities. He willingly bailed: people out of jail, friends out of a tight spot, and a neighbor's clogged sink when asked. He asked every person he met their story of ethnicity, religion, accent, migration – as he appreciated the tapestry of America, the country he so dearly loved, that offered so many a second chance. His great-grands: Jordyn, Thijs, Indy, Aric, Noah, Lilja, Karlee, Emma, and Rowan will grow up in families invested in by their great grandfather. They will know, in all of life's untidiness and diversity, that there is a place at the table for everyone and everyone can contribute to the banter and to the world that they live in. Dad's family embraced adoption for generations and as the king of second chances, his five adopted grandchildren were each given a special piece of his heart. In the same inclusiveness, Dad opened his expanding table to children loved by members of his family who he called in his dying hours - special additions: Nigel, Danika, Makenna, and Kaiden, who he prayed for also. Although he shared a lot of qualities with his hero, Jesus, Denton was wildly imperfect and intensely rough around the edges. We look forward to hearing your outrageous stories of this one-of-a-kind man. Services will be at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on January 3, 2020. Rosary 10:00 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m., 2619 Cedar St., Everett, WA. Reception/wake directly following at Everett Yacht Club, 404 14th St, Everett, WA. If you can't make it, please raise a glass to Dentino. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Providence Mount St. Vincent Foundation: St. Joseph Residence Fund - Marilyn and Denton Sherry Memorial, 4831 35th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126



