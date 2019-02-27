In Memory of Devin Allan Abbitt Oct. 8, 1987 - Feb. 17, 2019 Devin tragically passed February 17, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at the age of 31. Devin is survived in life by his wife, Suzanne Abbitt; and two girls, Rebbekah Boles and Barbara Abbitt; his parents, David and Christina Abbitt; sister, Kristi Shaffer (Don, Elizzabeth, Emily Shaffer); sister, Nicole Abbitt. Devin was born October 8, 1987 in Phoenix, AZ and he moved to Washington at the age of 2. Devin graduated from Stanwood High School. After graduation, Devin joined the Marine Corps. He served his country proudly. After his discharge, Devin went to work for Boeing. Devin and Suzanne Brown married on September 22, 2012. Devin and Suzie had two beautiful daughters, Rebbekah and Barbara. He was loved by many, and will be missed by more than he ever imagined. R.I.P. Funeral Service will be at Tahoma National Cemetery Friday, March 1, 2019 at 3:30 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 27, 2019