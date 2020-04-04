Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dewey Hunter Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

July 4, 1957 - March 21, 2020 Dewey Grady Hunter, Jr. passed away on March 21, 2020 at the age of 62 at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA. He was born on July 4, 1957 in Seattle, the son of Dewey Grady Hunter, Sr. and Elsie Hannah Hunter. He was also a dear older brother to his sister, Marty Rogers. After graduating from Shorecrest High School in 1975, he became a highly skilled carpenter. It was common knowledge that he was the best carpenter around, and was always ready to help his friends. Dewey lived a peaceful life in Granite Falls, WA. There, he enjoyed fishing and working on his trucks with beloved dog, Bella, always by his side. He is survived by his daughters, Alta Hunter of Everett, and Kelsey Perrigoue-Hunter of Lake Stevens, WA; sister and brother-in-law, Marty and John Rogers of Sultan, WA; nephews, Dylan and Sean Rogers; former wife, Sherry Hunter; former partner, Monica Perrigoue; many other relatives unnamed here; and his loyal dog, Bella. Dewey was loved by many and will be missed. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.



July 4, 1957 - March 21, 2020 Dewey Grady Hunter, Jr. passed away on March 21, 2020 at the age of 62 at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA. He was born on July 4, 1957 in Seattle, the son of Dewey Grady Hunter, Sr. and Elsie Hannah Hunter. He was also a dear older brother to his sister, Marty Rogers. After graduating from Shorecrest High School in 1975, he became a highly skilled carpenter. It was common knowledge that he was the best carpenter around, and was always ready to help his friends. Dewey lived a peaceful life in Granite Falls, WA. There, he enjoyed fishing and working on his trucks with beloved dog, Bella, always by his side. He is survived by his daughters, Alta Hunter of Everett, and Kelsey Perrigoue-Hunter of Lake Stevens, WA; sister and brother-in-law, Marty and John Rogers of Sultan, WA; nephews, Dylan and Sean Rogers; former wife, Sherry Hunter; former partner, Monica Perrigoue; many other relatives unnamed here; and his loyal dog, Bella. Dewey was loved by many and will be missed. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 4, 2020

