Dewey Verbeek, Jr. June 30, 1936-October 21, 2019 Born to Irene and Dewey Verbeck, Sr. on June 30, 1936 in Lakewood, WA, Dewey fought a strong hard battle with cancer which he lost on October 21, 2019. He is survived by wife Marilyn; daughters Laura Brockman, Beverly (Robert) Slenkamp, Renee West; Grandchildren Jeremy, Alisha, Karla, Shelby, Scott (Rachel); Great Grandchildren Mackenzie and Cody; and Brother Phil (Chris). He was the proud hardworking owner of Verbeek Wrecking in Bothell, WA for over 50 years. His motto was "If it's worth doing it, it's worth doing right." He put this motto to work after retirement and fulfilled his dream of building three and a half show quality Classic Kenworth trucks. Everyone that looked at them said they couldn't find one thing to change. This describes him to perfection – hard working and perfect. No services will be held.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 22, 2019