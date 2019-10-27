Send Flowers Obituary





Dewey Verbeek, Jr. June 30, 1936-October 21, 2019 Born to Irene and Dewey Verbeek, Sr. on June 30, 1936 in Lakewood, WA, Dewey fought a strong hard battle with cancer which he lost on October 21, 2019. He is survived by wife Marilyn; daughters Laura Brockman, Beverly (Robert) Slenkamp, Renee West; Grandchildren Jeremy, Alisha, Karla, Shelby, Scott (Rachel); Great Grandchildren Mackenzie and Cody; and Brother Phil (Chris). He was the proud hardworking owner of Verbeek Wrecking in Bothell, WA for over 50 years. His motto was "If it's worth doing it, it's worth doing right." He put this motto to work after retirement and fulfilled his dream of building three and a half show quality Classic Kenworth trucks. Everyone that looked at them said they couldn't find one thing to change. This describes him to perfection – hard working and perfect. No services will be held. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

