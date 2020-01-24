Diana Jean Bushnell June 4, 1929 - January 15, 2020 Diana Bushnell, age 90, moved on to meet Our Lord in the comfort of her home. While raising 10 children, Diana taught school in the Peninsula District for 26 years, followed by a few years as a volunteer EMT at Pacific Beach. Diana was also an avid gardener and seamstress, loved by most. Diana was preceded in heaven by her husband of 53 years, Joseph; and two granddaughters. She will be dearly missed by all of her children, their spouses, about 50 grandchildren, around 50 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. The Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m., February 1, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Everett, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 24, 2020