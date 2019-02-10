Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana Fortino. View Sign

Diana passed away peacefully of natural causes at her home in Washington Oakes in Everett, WA, on January 22, 2019. 99 years young, she was born in Orange, New Jersey on 28 November 1919 to Tony and Theresa Christiano. She is a graduate of Orange High School, Class of 1937 and was a proud member of the first female cheerleading squad in New Jersey. She married the one and only "true love" of her life, Andy Fortino, on February 23, 1941. Dean Martin's hit song, "Standing On The Corner, Watching All the Girls Go By", perfectly describes how they met. As he was setting up window displays in a small produce store in Irvington, NJ, he noticed and quickly became smitten with this beautiful girl getting off the bus every morning and working at the shoe store across the street. He finally got up enough courage to ask her to that first lunch. Many lunches ensued and he said that he "needed to marry her or he was going to go broke taking her to lunch everyday". They were inseparable until his passing in 2005. In 1951 they moved their young family to West Orange where they raised two sons, Ralph and Tony. Ralph (Roseann Finelli) now resides in Weston, FL, and Tony (Suzy Walker) in Everett. Ralph's children are Tara Castillo (Land 0 Lakes, FL) and Denise Fortino (Weston). With Tara, Diana has two great grandchildren, Nelson and Isabella; and with Denise, Jeffrey and Dominick. Tony's children are Andrew (Duvall, WA) and Nick (Everett). With Andrew, Diana has two great grandchildren, twins, Mercy and Evie. Their family prospered in West Orange. It meant the world to her to be close to her and Andy's families and to the many lifelong friends they made in those years. She is pre-deceased by her parents and her brother, Patrick Christiano. Her younger sister, Nanette D'Amato resides in Orlando, FL. Diana eventually went to work for Liberty Mutual Insurance as a Claims Adjuster. She worked there until her retirement in 1981. Like good Northerners, she and Andy moved in retirement to the West Coast of Florida in 1983, living first in Seminole and then in Englewood. They both fully embraced the Florida lifestyle. Their home was continually blessed with visitors - especially in the winter months. Those visitors always left with wonderful memories and a few extra pounds. Her kitchen was never closed and, of course, Italian food was her specialty. Diana brought her parents to Florida with her and lovingly cared for them until their passing. Their last move was to Washington State in 2002, with Dad passing in 2005. Mom has been residing in Washington Oakes for nearly nine years. Diana and Andy's true legacy was that they made friends - many and lasting friends wherever they went and wherever they lived. They complemented each other in every way. She was the smiling, laughing and outgoing one of the two. Dad was laid back and always let her do her thing - and always watched in complete awe on how social she was. Mom will be inurned in Serenity Gardens in Largo, FL, alongside her husband and her parents. Mom had an extra special place in her heart for Terry Mitola and daughter, Dominica of Tampa, FL. She always considered Dominica's children, Nicholas and Sophia, as her own great grandchildren. In addition, she was forever grateful for the wonderful life she so thoroughly enjoyed with her friends (thank you Jean Slick) and with all the staff at Washington Oakes. And a special thanks to Finau Jurgensen, a truly wonderful and com-passionate caregiver who made Mom's last year a safe, comfortable and spiritual one. A Celebration of Mom's Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in the Piano Lounge at Washington Oakes, 1717 Rockefeller Ave in Everett. Although our world is a bit emptier now that she is gone, our lives are so much richer because of the time we had her with us.



