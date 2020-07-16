Diana Hershey, 54, of Stanwood, WA passed away on July 10, 2020 in Everett, WA. She was born on January 7, 1966 in Arlington, WA.
Diana's passion was her children. She loved watching her children pursue their passions, whether it was sports, careers, or business ventures. She was her kids' #1 fan. As her kids grew, she made it her mission to pray for her kids and grandkids. Her faith embodied who she was, allowing her to instill the value of having a godly legacy and to pass down the torch of faith to her kids, so they can continue the good work she started.
Diana's church, The City of Refuge, was another extension of her family. She valued the church leadership, fellowship, discipleship, and all other aspects involved with being a part of the body of Christ.
Diana is survived by her mother Kathy (Chris) Whitley, brother Dana (Diana) Holland, daughter Maloree (Sheahan) McCulla, her 2 sons Michael (Kashawn) Caldwell and Ryley (Meagan) Caldwell. She is also survived by grandchildren Ariez Caldwell, Dezmin McCulla, Jackaree Caldwell, Titus McCulla, Genesis McCulla, Lilly Caldwell, Ember Caldwell, and Atticus Caldwell.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1:00pm at the City of Refuge Christian Church, 1645 S Walnut St, Burlington, WA 98233.
