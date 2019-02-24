Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana Louise Meier. View Sign

March 9, 1953-Feb. 4, 2019 Diana went home to be with the Lord February 4, 2019. Diana was born in Yakima, WA, but called Arlington, WA, her home, near her friends and church family. She leaves behind her loving husband of four years, Terry Meier, her three children, Dawn Bechard, Tracy Bechard, Cyndy Bechard; her one grandchild in which she "LOVED TO THE MOON AND BACK", Kelcei Bechard; as well as the numerous friends she made while working as a school bus driver for the Arlington School District. We will have a celebration of life Saturday March 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 17222 43rd Avenue N.E., Arlington, WA 98223. The burial service is to follow at the Arlington Cemetery.



March 9, 1953-Feb. 4, 2019 Diana went home to be with the Lord February 4, 2019. Diana was born in Yakima, WA, but called Arlington, WA, her home, near her friends and church family. She leaves behind her loving husband of four years, Terry Meier, her three children, Dawn Bechard, Tracy Bechard, Cyndy Bechard; her one grandchild in which she "LOVED TO THE MOON AND BACK", Kelcei Bechard; as well as the numerous friends she made while working as a school bus driver for the Arlington School District. We will have a celebration of life Saturday March 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 17222 43rd Avenue N.E., Arlington, WA 98223. The burial service is to follow at the Arlington Cemetery. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close