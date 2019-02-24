March 9, 1953-Feb. 4, 2019 Diana went home to be with the Lord February 4, 2019. Diana was born in Yakima, WA, but called Arlington, WA, her home, near her friends and church family. She leaves behind her loving husband of four years, Terry Meier, her three children, Dawn Bechard, Tracy Bechard, Cyndy Bechard; her one grandchild in which she "LOVED TO THE MOON AND BACK", Kelcei Bechard; as well as the numerous friends she made while working as a school bus driver for the Arlington School District. We will have a celebration of life Saturday March 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 17222 43rd Avenue N.E., Arlington, WA 98223. The burial service is to follow at the Arlington Cemetery.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 24, 2019