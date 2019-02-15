Diana Rankhorn-Maranville Diana Rose Rankhorn-Maranville, 71, died Sunday, February 10, 2019 in her home surrounded by her husband, Lonnie, sister, Patty, and her two daughters, Lisa and Janell. She was born May 1, 1947 in Spokane, Washington. Diana lived her life for others. She was like a mother to her eight siblings. She was a warm and doting grandmother to all her grand-children and great great-granddaughter. Diana was an amazing mother to her girls and a loving partner to Lonnie. Diana enjoyed playing the slots, vacationing in Chelan, WA, spoiling her cat Henry, keeping her yard and garden in pristine condition and tending after her many squirrels. A special heartfelt thank you to Dr. Amy Rodriguez at Community Health Center of Snohomish County and the caring staff at Providence Hospice. A funeral will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home at noon on Saturday February 16, 2019. Followed by a dessert reception.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 15, 2019