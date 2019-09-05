In Loving Memory of Diane Drake Sept. 5, 1965 - Dec. 23, 2017 On this day 54 years ago, you came into our lives and our lives were forever changed. You brought such love, happiness and wonder. It's difficult to fill the hole your leaving us has left. We miss you more than words can express and think of you every day. You were kind, funny, intelligent, talented and so much fun to have around. It was heart-warming to observe your devotion to your son, Jimmy and your family above all things. We loved you so much and will do so for the rest of our lives. Happy Birthday dear Diane. Mom, Dad and Stacy
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 5, 2019