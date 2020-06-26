Diane and I became best friends in high school. We cruzed Colby and just had a great time. The past eight years I only saw her when I came up from California. I miss you.
Diane Evelyn Elvrom, 72, of Marysville, WA passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020.
Diane was born to the late Daniel and Pauline Nagle, April 28, 1948, in Everett, WA. She was raised in Everett graduating from Everett High School in 1966.
Diane is survived by her loving husband of 42 years Randy, children Brady (Stacy) Elvrom, Alysa Elvrom (Bill McDonald), four beautiful grandchildren Ella, Logan, Lily and Hailey Elvrom. She is survived by her siblings Dan Nagle, Ann Peterson and Lorna (Ken) McKeehan. Diane is also survived by stepchildren Randy (Tina) Elvrom, Sandy (Brian) Sportsman and Jamie (Sandra) Elvrom, numerous step grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Diane spent most of her life living in Marysville, WA working for The Marysville School District. She spent her retirement summers in Quincy, WA where she enjoyed her favorite activity relaxing in the sun poolside. Diane had a life well lived. "There are some people in life that make you LAUGH a little louder, SMILE a little bigger and LIVE just a little bit better."
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Providence General Foundation for Comprehensive Breast Center Services. providencegeneral foundation.org
