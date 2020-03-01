Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane M. Zuehl. View Sign Service Information Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills 409 Filbert Road Lynnwood , WA 980364934 (425)-672-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

Diane Marie Zuehl Diane Marie Zuehl, age 68 of Marysville, Washington (35 plus year resident, Mountlake Terrace, WA), entered through the glorious gates of heaven after a very short battle with cancer on February 23, 2020. Diane was born to Carlos and Lorane Crossfield on November 22, 1951. Diane attended and graduated Meadowdale High School in 1969. After high school, Diane immediately started work in the Law industry as a Word Processor. Much of her career was spent with Davis Wright Tremaine in Seattle, WA where she retired after 37 years in 2014. In 1971 Diane and Neal Zuehl were married in their home church, Olympic Baptist of Edmonds, WA. Diane and Neal raised two daughters together, Tara and Jenee. Diane found joy in many things; gardening, reading, babies, traveling, volunteering, quilting (later years), anything with family or friends, and all things to do with her grandchildren. Diane received her 9-gallon pin for blood donations and was very passionate and driven to make a difference. The two most common words used to describe Diane, loving and kind. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, until they see her again. She was preceded in death by both her parents. She is survived by her husband, Neal; daughters, Tara and Jenee Zuehl; three grandchildren, Timothy, Colby and Cailyn; three siblings, Les (Lynn) Crossfield, Vickie North and Mark Crossfield; and several niece and nephews, Chris (Heather), Jacob, Kerry (Ashlie), Kyle, Holly, Courtney and Cody. A celebration of life will be held March 7, 2020 at 2 pm with reception to follow, Rock of Hope Church - North Campus, 8713 220th St. SW, Edmonds. You may leave condolences on Diane's online guestbook at www.floralhillslynnwood.com If driven to give in Diane's memory, donations can be made to: www.bloodworksnw.org by monetary or gift of blood or Rock of Hope Church dedicated to the nursery. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 1, 2020

