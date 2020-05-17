December 26, 1955 - May 8, 2020 Diane was born at the Naval hospital in Corona, CA and moved to Everett, WA at the age of two, where she remained her entire life. Diane's life was a testament to love. Her love for Jesus, her love for Kyle, Jessica and her grandchildren, her love for her family, her church family and her many friends. Diane never met a stranger. Everyone she met became her friend. She also had a deep love of beauty and nature and enjoyed making beautiful flower arrangements for all occasions. So much love... You could not enter her presence, ever, without viewing the most recent photos of Kristen and Daniel and hearing of their latest escapades and adventures. She lived for those children who were the light of her life. She spent many hours in service to her beloved family at Delta Baptist Church as the Financial Secretary, a member of the board of education, and teaching both the special class and Children's Sunday School; a great outlet for her love of arts and crafts. Diane was a very special person with a huge heart for humanity. If she saw a need she could fill, she filled it. Despite her health challenges, she devoted her life to family, friends, and her dog, Angel. A day did not go by without her calling her mom. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Diane leaves her parents, Bob and Joyce Bonner; her son Kyle and his wife Jessica; her beloved grandchildren, Kristen, age 11, and Daniel, age 9; her sisters, Nancy Sawyer and Beverly (Dave) Wilson; her brother Bob Bonner; one niece; seven nephews; and an extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, kids, dogs, and her many friends. The family wishes to extend a special debt of gratitude to her transplant partners, Peggy Thompson, cousin Ken Lakey, and her mom. She and her family have requested that any gifts of gratitude be made to her beloved family at Delta Baptist Church, 2901 16th St, Everett, WA or at paypal.me/deltaeverett. A memorial will be held at a later date. Rest in peace, sweet soul. You made it home.