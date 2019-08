Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory Dianne C. Vann Feb. 20, 1949 - Aug. 19, 2014 My Loved One is Walking With Angels In tears I saw you sinking, I watched you fade away, My heart was almost broken, You fought so hard to stay, But when I saw you sleeping, So peacefully from pain, I could not wish you back, To suffer that again. I still miss you. I am a better person today by having had you in my life. Your wife, Sandi Vann

In Loving Memory Dianne C. Vann Feb. 20, 1949 - Aug. 19, 2014 My Loved One is Walking With Angels In tears I saw you sinking, I watched you fade away, My heart was almost broken, You fought so hard to stay, But when I saw you sleeping, So peacefully from pain, I could not wish you back, To suffer that again. I still miss you. I am a better person today by having had you in my life. Your wife, Sandi Vann Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 19, 2019

