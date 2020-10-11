1/
Dianne Weltzin
1937 - 2020
Dianne Lea Aanestad Weltzin passed away peacefully in her room at Arlington Health & Rehab on September 20, 2020. She was born October 30, 1937 in Devil's Lake, North Dakota and was the eldest daughter of Jack and Peggy Aanestad.

Dianne was married to the love of her life, Ron Weltzin, on August 10, 1958. They celebrated 53 years together before his passing in 2011. Together they raised three daughters, Kari (Jimmy) Hughes, Siri (Roland) Cummins and Laurianne (Gregg) Spencer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Jackie and Margo, her husband, her daughter, Kari; her son-in-law Roland Cummins and her granddaughter, Karlea Cummins.

Dianne is survived by her daughters, Siri and Laurianne, her grandchildren Jylian (Erik) Ibsen, Isaiah Cummins, Kaitlyn Spencer and Alisyn Spencer as well as two great-granddaughters, Abigail and Emily Ibsen.

Dianne was truly a kind soul and had a warm, open heart with space for everyone. In her earlier years she enjoyed traveling with her husband Ron and donating her time at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church and at the Seattle Mission. In later years, Dianne could be found tapping away at a slot machine or playing bingo with friends where she often won a round or two.

She is loved by all and will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

October 30, 1937 - September 20, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
