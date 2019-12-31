Dillian Joseph Murphy Dillian Joseph Murphy was born September 27, 1993 to Jessica and Justin Johnson in Seattle, WA. On December 18, 2019 he passed away at age 26 in Everett, WA. He was Husband to Brittany, Father to Ryder, and Stella; Brother to Brandi and Kevin, He had many aunts, uncles, cousins, and tons of friends. Dillian enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was always ready to eat, laugh and listen to music. Playing basketball, going to the river, family get togethers, and playing video games with his son, are just some of the things he liked to do. He loved everyone and made sure they knew it. We will have a lantern release for him January 4, 2020 at 4pm at Golden Gardens and his service will be January 18, 2020 from 12-4 at the 92nd Street Church of Christ in Marysville, WA, followed by a celebration in Everett.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 31, 2019