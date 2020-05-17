March 3, 1934 - May 7, 2020 It is with great sadness, I announce the passing of my mom Dixie Ann Sheppard on May 7, 2020. She was born March 3, 1934 in Portland, OR to Walton and Willia Mee. The family moved to Everett, WA in 1941 and she has resided here since. Mom attended Everett High School and was part of the class of 1952. During March of her senior year mom had a baby boy whom she lovingly gave up for adoption, and after attended and graduated from Medford High in OR. Later coming back to Everett she met my dad Hie Sheppard and they married in 1954. My sister Tracy was born in June 1957 and I came along in November 1958. Mom went to work in the mid sixties for Cable TV which later became Viacom. Mom and dad divorced in 1972 but remained friends the rest of their lives. Dad predeceased her on March 29 of this year. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Tracy in 2006. In 1994 mom was blessed to be reunited with the baby boy she had given up. Thus began a son/friend relationship instantly gaining a daughter in law and three grandkids. She is survived by her son, Doug Love and his wife Leslie; granddaughters, Nicole and Ali; grandson Brett; great grands, Chance, Darian, Devin, Jaxon, Savannah and Peyton; she is also survived by me, Kim Sheppard; her sisters, Martha and Donna Mee; brother, Don Mee; her cousins; nieces and nephews; mom is lastly survived by Al and Sadie Palmer family who loved mom as their own. I want to thank Providence Hospice and LOZA adult family home for the great care they gave mom and to Dixie's posse for your love and generosity. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Providence Hospice, or to your local food bank in mom's memory.