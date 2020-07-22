1/1
Dixie Buol
1927 - 2020
Dixie L BUOL, 93, passed away July 15, 2020. She was born in Everett on March 6, 1927 to Albert and Irene James. She graduated from Everett High School and attended the University of Puget Sound. Dixie continued to live in Everett and worked at the Everett Clinic where she made life-long friends. She was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Everett. Dixie met and married Melvin Buol in 1968 they moved to Shoreline where they raised 4 children. Together they supported and attended the University of Washington football games. Dixie was a volunteer at Seattle Providence Hospital and the Kidney Association of Puget Sound. She continued to be active in her local Church activities seldom saying "no" to any task asked of her. Dixie is survived by her 4 children, Susan Lang (Stephen), Jeffrey Buol (Theresa), Jack Christenson, Steven Christenson (Shirley), many grandchildren, great grandchildren nieces and nephews. A private family service is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Everett Women's Gospel Mission or your favorite charity. March 6, 1927 - July 15, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beck's Tribute Center
405 5TH AVE S
EDMONDS, WA 98020
(425) 771-1234
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
Wonderful memories of your mom. Sending our condolences from my mom, Colleen, my brother Jim and me.
Hope to hear from you.
Karen (206)9400367
Karen Delaney
Father
July 22, 2020
Dixie was one of the sweetest kindest people we have ever known. She helped make our wedding at St. Dunstans so special. We will miss her smile and welcoming spirit. God must be very happy to have her home with him now.
Judith Malmgren
Friend
July 22, 2020
I have such great memories of Dixie, so sorry for your loss.
Jane Perin Weight
Friend
