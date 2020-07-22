Dixie L BUOL, 93, passed away July 15, 2020. She was born in Everett on March 6, 1927 to Albert and Irene James. She graduated from Everett High School and attended the University of Puget Sound. Dixie continued to live in Everett and worked at the Everett Clinic where she made life-long friends. She was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Everett. Dixie met and married Melvin Buol in 1968 they moved to Shoreline where they raised 4 children. Together they supported and attended the University of Washington football games. Dixie was a volunteer at Seattle Providence Hospital and the Kidney Association of Puget Sound. She continued to be active in her local Church activities seldom saying "no" to any task asked of her. Dixie is survived by her 4 children, Susan Lang (Stephen), Jeffrey Buol (Theresa), Jack Christenson, Steven Christenson (Shirley), many grandchildren, great grandchildren nieces and nephews. A private family service is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Everett Women's Gospel Mission or your favorite charity
