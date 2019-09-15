Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dixie Lee VanSlyck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dixie passed away peacefully at home in Edmonds, WA, on September 1, 2019 where she resided with her husband, Ron. She was born on August 21, 1935 in Clarkston, WA, to Sam and Altena Higby. At 12 years old she left Lewiston, ID, and traveled alone by train to Seattle. Arriving in Seattle she moved in with relatives on Queen Anne Hill. Graduated from Queen Anne High in 1953; attended Business College in Seattle and worked for Texas Oil Company, Ewing & Clark Realtors, Seattle Post Intelligencer and the. M.S. Society. Previously married to Arthur Loomis, she then married Ron Van Slyck in 1975. They lived on Queen Anne Hill until moving to Edmonds, WA, in 1996 Dixie and Ron enjoyed traveling by motorhome around the U.S.A., Canada and Mexico, visiting relatives, fishing and discovering new places to visit. Dixie is survived by her husband Ron; sons, Brian Loomis (Lynnwood, WA) and Brick Loomis (Idaho); sisters, Shirley Johnson (Green Valley, AZ), Marva Lee Sweet (Atwater, CA); six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.



