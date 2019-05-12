Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diz Hanbey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A former aviation metalsmith has joined the silent majority of the heralded greatest generation. Diz Wilson Hanbey died in her home on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, after enjoying life for ninety-six years. For almost sixty-six years Diz was married to Bill Hanbey, whom she met when both were in the US Navy stationed at the Naval Air Station in Kingsville, Texas. Diz was born on April 12, 1922 in Teague, Texas to Maggie and Eugene Wilson. She was the youngest of five girls and is survived by her younger brother, Gene Wilson, of McGregor, Texas. Diz enlisted in the WAVES in November of 1942 and was discharged in April 1945. She attended Boot Camp at Hunter College in the Bronx, New York City, after attending the University of Texas for two years. She had majored in interior design and continued her education at the University of Washington in Seattle after Bill was discharged from active duty as a naval aviator. The two made a life together in Washington State until his death in 2010. Whether it was sharing her skills, knowledge and interests with her children or serving her community in various civic roles, Diz brought a dedication and intelligence to her actions and efforts that earned her the respect and friendship of those she met. She met people easily and demonstrated a kindness and understanding that gained her scores of life-long friends. She taught herself to play the organ, to employ her interest in design education in artistic creations and to paint in water colors. Her love of music showed itself in her voice, her performances with swing bands, and her life-long fondness for dance. She acted in plays, read voraciously, was intensely curious and imbued her children and those she met with a joy for life that focused itself positively. Her warmth and humor animated her family, friends and acquaintances at every gathering whether at the homes she shared with Bill, social events, beach vacations, picnics or community meetings. She truly enjoyed being among people and sharing their lives. She is survived by her children, Michael of Bend, Oregon, Russell of Tucson, Arizona, Greg of Portland, Oregon, Melissa of Mountlake Terrace and Molly of Marysville, Washington and their spouses. She had ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A gathering for remembrance will be held at VFW-Post 2100, 2711 Oakes Avenue, Everett, Washington 98201, Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 1:00-5:00 pm. Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 12, 2019

