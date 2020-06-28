1930 -2020



Our family and friends were so blessed 90 years ago to receive an incredible gift. Doc grew up in Roslyn, Washington with his sister Dolores and brother Don. He started in the Air force as a mechanic stationed in Arizona, then to Vermont where he met his beautiful bride Helen Sylvia Bevins. Married over 64 years, in their amazing Mukilteo home they raised their three children and had the joy of watching their five Grandchildren grow up. Doc was an Industrial Designer and Artist by trade. His art and work were displayed and awarded in numerous shows. Doc's gifts to the world were art, creativity, laughter, story telling, ingenuity, wisdom, and unconditional kindness and love. He was a "learn it all" and took great pleasure in reading, listening and sharing his findings. As he was loved by all, he will be missed by all. "And in the end, the love you take, is equal to the love you make" The Beatles Doc Merriman In Loving Memory



