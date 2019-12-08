Feb. 23, 1931 - Dec. 2, 2019 Dolores was born in 1931 to John and Minnie Schluter in Snohomish, WA, and passed away on December 2, 2019. As a child, Dolores attended Fobes School, and graduated from Snohomish High School in 1949. In 1949, Dolores was a princess of the Kla Ha Ya court. Shortly after high school, Dolores married Don Hanson and established their home in Monroe, WA. They were married for 68 years, until Don's passing in 2017. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Don. She is survived by her daughter, Lorraine McKinnon; three grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. Dolores grew up on her family farm outside of Snohomish, and had many tasks and jobs on the farm. After graduating high school, she worked many jobs in the farming and trucking field, and in later years, worked at Valley General Hospital in the kitchen, until her retirement. Dolores excelled at many hobbies, including photography, camping, traveling with family, hunting, painting, and quilting. One of her favorite pastimes was having her pilot's license and flying her Cessna airplane all over the west coast. Per Dolores' wishes no services will be held.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 8, 2019