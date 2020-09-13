Dolores passed peacefully at Homeplace Memory Care in Burlington, WA.

She was the second of three children born to Charlie and Grace King at home in the King Victorian house her grandfather built. She lived there 57 years, longer than anyone else in the family, until her health began to fail. She sold the house to her granddaughter, Lindsey and her family, keeping it in the family for future generations.

Dolores grew up on the family farms in the Stillaguamish Valley. First the King house and then the Hunter house. Although she did short times of living in Everett, Seattle, and Bellingham, she eventually returned to the King farm to raise her family.

Dolores graduated from Arlington High School in 1950 and enrolled in nurses training at Everett General Hospital to become a registered nurse along with her best friend Dolores Peterson Rowland graduating in 1953 and passing her nursing license exam in 1954. To this very day they are best friends.

During her time in nurses training, she met Richard (Dick) Vanwinkle at a gas station in Everett. They fell in love and married on February 12, 1955. They were blessed with two children Deann and Brian. Life took them on a journey after Dick was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. It was devasting to her that as a nurse, they could not find a cure. They were married 22 years before separating and Dick returning to his birth home in Ohio.

Dolores utilized her nursing skills her entire life. Wherever she lived she worked as a nurse. After she moved back to the King farm, she started working at Arlington General Hospital which eventually became Cascade Valley Hospital. Starting as an RN and eventually becoming the Supervisor of Surgery. She worked tirelessly on building the new hospital campaigns and achieved success. She retired just short of 30 years at CVH and continued to work in nursing for another 13 years at doctor offices. In total she worked just over 49 years in her profession. When she retired, she still continued her nursing knowledge for the family until her health began to fail.

She loved to paint and quilt. She took painting lessons and became quite the artist. It was natural for her, she could see the light and shadows so clearly. She won ribbons at the Silvana fair. She was an excellent sewer before she began quilting. Quilting became her passion. She made or finished over 100 beautiful quilts. She volunteered her skills with the quilting group ladies including her great friend Betty Jacobs at Peace Lutheran Church, together they all made many quilts to send to families in need.

Her family will always remember her fabulous Christmas dinners. Standing rib roast, sour cream mushroom sauce and burnt cream for dessert. She was a wonderful gourmet cook. She loved holidays and birthdays and giving presents. Give her a holiday and the house was decorated festively.

Dolores loved animals. She had several dogs and cats over her lifetime and she always fed the strays. Her heart was so endearing to all of them even the bunnies and racoons.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Grace and her brother Charles Dennis.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Deann and David; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Luanne; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Lindsey and Gavin; grandson Jacob; great grandchildren Cole and Logan; brother Jim King and partner Lonnie Goodell; numerous nieces and nephews and her very best friend, Dolores.

Thank you to Homeplace Memory Care and Hospice of the Northwest for the excellent care that you provided.

Private family graveside service was held on September 11, 2020. Anyone wishing to make memorials in honor of Dolores can be made to Peace Lutheran Church in Silvana, Hospice of the Northwest in Mount Vernon, or your favorite charity.

October 12, 1932 - August 27, 2020