Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Eckstrom. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores J. Eckstrom Dolores Eckstrom passed into eternal life, to be with her Lord and Savior, on May 19, 2019. She left behind suffering and pain, and is now singing and dancing in Heaven with her husband, Howard, and second son, David. Mom and Dad were married for 71 years, before Howard passed in September 2018. He was the love of her life, and she missed him tremendously in these last seven months. Dolores is survived by four children, Steve Eckstrom (Vicki), Lynn Williams (John), Leigh Gaede (Dan) and Lori Volkle (Chris), as well as 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and many nieces. Dolores was a loving caregiver all of her life. In addition to loving and caring for her own five children, she took care of many other children over the course of several years, as a home day care provider. She also taught Sunday School for many years and thoroughly enjoyed looking after her grandchildren. So many children have been blessed by her presence in their lives. She taught all of us kindness, empathy, and the importance of family. She has always been such a vital part of our lives. Dolores had a strong faith and loved the Lord with every part of her soul. Her love of music and her love of the Lord often intertwined. She sang in several church choirs throughout her whole life. She felt closest to God and best expressed her faith in Him when she was singing or listening to music. Dolores was loved by so many and will be truly missed. We love you mom! Friends and family are welcome to attend the memorial service on Sunday, May 26, 2019, from 2-4 pm at Warm Beach Senior Community, 20420 Marine Drive, Stanwood WA 98292. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Warm Beach Ministries.





Dolores J. Eckstrom Dolores Eckstrom passed into eternal life, to be with her Lord and Savior, on May 19, 2019. She left behind suffering and pain, and is now singing and dancing in Heaven with her husband, Howard, and second son, David. Mom and Dad were married for 71 years, before Howard passed in September 2018. He was the love of her life, and she missed him tremendously in these last seven months. Dolores is survived by four children, Steve Eckstrom (Vicki), Lynn Williams (John), Leigh Gaede (Dan) and Lori Volkle (Chris), as well as 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and many nieces. Dolores was a loving caregiver all of her life. In addition to loving and caring for her own five children, she took care of many other children over the course of several years, as a home day care provider. She also taught Sunday School for many years and thoroughly enjoyed looking after her grandchildren. So many children have been blessed by her presence in their lives. She taught all of us kindness, empathy, and the importance of family. She has always been such a vital part of our lives. Dolores had a strong faith and loved the Lord with every part of her soul. Her love of music and her love of the Lord often intertwined. She sang in several church choirs throughout her whole life. She felt closest to God and best expressed her faith in Him when she was singing or listening to music. Dolores was loved by so many and will be truly missed. We love you mom! Friends and family are welcome to attend the memorial service on Sunday, May 26, 2019, from 2-4 pm at Warm Beach Senior Community, 20420 Marine Drive, Stanwood WA 98292. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Warm Beach Ministries. Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close