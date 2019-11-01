Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Evelyn Cottingham. View Sign Service Information Beck's Tribute Center 405 5TH AVE S EDMONDS , WA 98020 (425)-771-1234 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Community Christian Fellowship 615 Glen St Edmonds , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores Evelyn Cottingham passed away on October 24, 2019 surrounded by her family. Dolores was born May 28, 1930 in Ballard, Washington to Anna and Mack Wallace. She attended Ballard High School. Dolores married Rod Cottingham in 1947. They were together for 63 happy years. They made their home in Shoreline, Washington where they raised four daughters. Dolores had a gentle demeanor and loved her family dearly. She brought them together for birthdays, family celebrations, holidays and family vacations. She could feed a crowd with her delicious homemade meals. Dolores made superbly tailored clothing for her family, from dresses, tops and square dance clothes to ski gear and wedding gowns. She created heartfelt handmade gifts, teddy bears and crocheted afghans. Dolores loved watching sports. Dolores and Rod attended Husky football games for many years, and she was a big fan of the Seattle Seahawks. Dancing was one of Dolores' passions. She was a member of the Dancing Vigilantes and Checkerboard Squares square dance clubs, as well as the Dance-a-Round and Dancing Shadows round dance clubs. She actively participated in dances, club activities and trips for over 50 years. Dolores enjoyed camping with family and friends, and various trips with Rod during their retirement. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Rod; her daughter, Cheri; her parents, Anna and Mack Wallace; brothers, Bill, Bob, Jerry and Donald. She will be missed by daughters, Nancy (Terry) Hummel, Sally (Oisteen) Boge, and Kim (Norm) Kligerman; eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Community Christian Fellowship, 615 Glen St, Edmonds, WA.

Dolores Evelyn Cottingham passed away on October 24, 2019 surrounded by her family. Dolores was born May 28, 1930 in Ballard, Washington to Anna and Mack Wallace. She attended Ballard High School. Dolores married Rod Cottingham in 1947. They were together for 63 happy years. They made their home in Shoreline, Washington where they raised four daughters. Dolores had a gentle demeanor and loved her family dearly. She brought them together for birthdays, family celebrations, holidays and family vacations. She could feed a crowd with her delicious homemade meals. Dolores made superbly tailored clothing for her family, from dresses, tops and square dance clothes to ski gear and wedding gowns. She created heartfelt handmade gifts, teddy bears and crocheted afghans. Dolores loved watching sports. Dolores and Rod attended Husky football games for many years, and she was a big fan of the Seattle Seahawks. Dancing was one of Dolores' passions. She was a member of the Dancing Vigilantes and Checkerboard Squares square dance clubs, as well as the Dance-a-Round and Dancing Shadows round dance clubs. She actively participated in dances, club activities and trips for over 50 years. Dolores enjoyed camping with family and friends, and various trips with Rod during their retirement. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Rod; her daughter, Cheri; her parents, Anna and Mack Wallace; brothers, Bill, Bob, Jerry and Donald. She will be missed by daughters, Nancy (Terry) Hummel, Sally (Oisteen) Boge, and Kim (Norm) Kligerman; eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Community Christian Fellowship, 615 Glen St, Edmonds, WA. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close