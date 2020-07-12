1/1
Dolores Gula
1940 - 2020
Dolores Jeanne Gula passed away on July 7, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by family who will miss her very much. Doris was born at the Tulalip Indian Hospital on March 13, 1940 to parents James Tory and Gloria St. Germaine (Jones). Doris lived the early years of her life on and around the Tulalip Indian Reservation and in Seattle. She relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada and then to Los Alamos, New Mexico where she earned her Bachelors in Arts degree from the College of Santa Fe in the early 1990's. She spent her working years at the Los Alamos National Laboratory until she retired in 2001. Doris relocated back to Tulalip with her husband, Bill, to spend their retirement years surrounded by family and loved ones. She loved garage sales, traveling, family and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She and Bill spent many years traveling to locations within the United States and around the world. Doris is survived by her husband William (Bill) Gula of Tulalip; her children Steven Young, Richard Young (Kris), Dana Krsnadas (Dharma), and Deirdre Marshall; her brothers Mike Dunn Sr., David Tory; and sisters Diane Janes (Bill), Jamie Shockley (Joel), and Pam Hillian (Phillip); her grandchildren Corrina, Krisan, Michael, Jennifer, Seandra, Darrion, Nariyan, Kaviraj, Kalyana, Arjuna, Ambarish, Nathan, Shelby, Rebecca, Samantha, Cidney; and her great grandchildren Marqel, Kileya, Devon, Jaden, Liam, Michael, Keely, Hayleigh, Mykalee, Jaxsyn, Brooklyn, Izaiah, Ross, Presley, Makayla, Chayce, Ryleigh, Izmil, Marilyn, and Drayce.

She is preceded in death by her parents Gloria St. Germaine (Howard) and James Tory (Christine) and her brother, Pat Dunn; daughter-in-law, Wendy Young; and other relatives and friends too numerous to list. March 13, 1940 - July 7, 2020



Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home
804 State Ave
Marysville, WA 98270-4237
3606593711
