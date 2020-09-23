On Thursday, September 17, 2020, Dolores "Annette" Medcalf, loving wife, and mother of three passed away at age 68.

Annette was born November 4, 1951 in Seattle, WA. On March 14, 1969 she married Joe "Corky" Medcalf. She took care of many people as a home care aid for many years. They raised three children, son Kalonie, and two daughters, Theresa and Elizabeth "Mimi", and granddaughter Kailene. Although there are many who call her Mom.

Annette was a loving and caring woman. She made friends wherever she went. She was smart, witty, and always ready to smile and laugh. She was an excellent cook and a crafty creative person.

Annette is preceded in death by her mother, Rose and several beloved brothers and sisters. She is survived by her husband, Corky; children, Kalonie, Theresa and Mimi; grandchildren, Kailene, Mayson, and Zoie; great-grandchildren, Joey and Jaycee; brother Charles Blatchford; sisters Molly (Tamur) Zahir, and Leona Ward.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Tulalip Gym in Tulalip, WA with burial to follow at the Mission Beach Cemetery.

November 4, 1951 - September 17, 2020



