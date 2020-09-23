1/1
Dolores "Annette" Medcalf
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Thursday, September 17, 2020, Dolores "Annette" Medcalf, loving wife, and mother of three passed away at age 68.
Annette was born November 4, 1951 in Seattle, WA. On March 14, 1969 she married Joe "Corky" Medcalf. She took care of many people as a home care aid for many years. They raised three children, son Kalonie, and two daughters, Theresa and Elizabeth "Mimi", and granddaughter Kailene. Although there are many who call her Mom.
Annette was a loving and caring woman. She made friends wherever she went. She was smart, witty, and always ready to smile and laugh. She was an excellent cook and a crafty creative person.
Annette is preceded in death by her mother, Rose and several beloved brothers and sisters. She is survived by her husband, Corky; children, Kalonie, Theresa and Mimi; grandchildren, Kailene, Mayson, and Zoie; great-grandchildren, Joey and Jaycee; brother Charles Blatchford; sisters Molly (Tamur) Zahir, and Leona Ward.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Tulalip Gym in Tulalip, WA with burial to follow at the Mission Beach Cemetery.
November 4, 1951 - September 17, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home
804 State Ave
Marysville, WA 98270-4237
3606593711
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved