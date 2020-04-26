Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dominic A. Soriano. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

September 22, 1928 - April 17, 2020 Dominic Anthony Soriano, 91, proud Italian and lifetime resident of Everett, Washington, passed peacefully in his sleep on April 17, 2020 with family by his side in the home he took immense pride working on, and went on to live in for more than 60 years. Born September 22, 1928, Dominic was the sixth of nine children born to Donato and Mariannina Soriano. He was delivered in the living room of his family home on 25th and Cedar Street in Everett. There, he shared a room with two brothers. Conditions were tight. In his own words, taken from the family book he authored, "After being rolled on, squashed and hammered in one bed with Joe and John, I moved to the storage room," the very room that would later in life, once he discovered his passion for photography, become his first "official" darkroom for developing images. Dominic attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help School from first through ninth grade. He often mused how the Dominican nuns had taken a special interest in him because of his name, Dominic, which was derived from the name of their founder, St. Dominic. Barely into the first grade and eager to work, Dominic entered the work force as a corner paperboy. Being a corner paperboy meant picking up stacks of papers at the Herald office and racing to the Hodge Building on Hewitt Avenue to set up his corner. The Hodge Building is also where he met a special mentor, Evelyn Hansen, who he admired dearly. Dominic's mother meant the world to him, so, when the paper business flourished, he would always try to buy something special to take home to his mother. He also helped provide for his family whenever possible. Dominic had numerous jobs as a youngster in downtown Everett. One particular job, at Holsum Bakery, allowed him to take all the food he could manage to carry back home to his family each day. Some of his other jobs downtown were at Hausmann's Meat Market, Lloyd Hunsaker's insurance office, The Seagull Café, English's, Fox Theaters of Everett, and he later took on a job at Manning's Cafeteria. Much later in life, a drive down Colby Avenue with Dominic was like a drive down memory lane, as he would always point out the location of each place and reminisce. While employed by Manning's, Dominic attended Everett Junior College, then the





Some of his other jobs downtown were at Hausmann's Meat Market, Lloyd Hunsaker's insurance office, The Seagull Café, English's, Fox Theaters of Everett, and he later took on a job at Manning's Cafeteria. Much later in life, a drive down Colby Avenue with Dominic was like a drive down memory lane, as he would always point out the location of each place and reminisce. While employed by Manning's, Dominic attended Everett Junior College, then the University of Washington , where he worked as a house boy in both Delta Gamma Sorority and Delta Chi Fraternity. During his time at the UW, Dominic also worked the graveyard shift at Boeing Company, in Seattle. It was about this time that Dominic attended the Newman Club dance at Immaculate Conception Church in Everett. That night happened to be "lady's choice," and it was then that Winnie Martinis asked him for a simple dance – a dance that led to a two-year courtship, three children, and a 27-year marriage. It was an annual summer tradition throughout those years to take the whole family to California to visit brothers, Pat, Mike and Joe, and, in doing so, Dominic never passed up the chance to take the kids to Disneyland and Huntington Beach. In 1951, Dominic received his teaching degree in Elementary Education from the University of Washington. Less than a year later, on the precipice of the Korean War , Uncle Sam came calling, and Dominic found himself in the Marines, assigned to the USMC Depot of Supplies in San Francisco, where he worked as a Combat Camera photographer for two years, before being discharged in December of 1953. When asked, "Why photography?" Dominic loved to quip, "It was pretty simple really. When I was filling out paperwork for the Marines, it asked what some of my hobbies were, and I put, 'photography'." After his honorable discharge from the Marines, Dominic worked at Scott Paper Company until he got his first teaching job with the Everett School District in August of 1954. He taught for the Everett School District for the next 30 years. During that time, he received his Master's Degree from Western Washington State College and started teaching part-time at Everett Community College, where he taught Adult Basic Education and Citizenship. At the end of each quarter of his Citizenship class, he took great pride in inviting all of his students to his home for a potluck, at which they shared ethnic foods from their various countries and forged friendships that would last a lifetime. All told, Mr. Dominic Soriano invested more than 50 years of his life in teaching and transforming people of all ages, walks, backgrounds and nationalities. Teaching was one of the great joys of his long and distinguished life. Dominic often took on part-time jobs while teaching. One was at the Everett Abstract & Title Company, where he worked on weekends before eventually buying a building in Marysville, Washington with his brother, John, which they turned into a self-styled Italian deli and sandwich shop: Donato's Pasta Shop. It was an affair of the heart, Donato's, and many of his family and friends worked hard alongside him to help make Donato's the successful go-to deli it became over the decade of its existence. Dominic was a Fourth-Degree Knight of Columbus, and a lifetime member of the Elks Club . He was very spiritual and active at both Immaculate Conception and Perpetual Help Churches. Dominic's sister, Mary, was very active at the Saint Vincent De Paul Food Bank. It was her devotion that first led Dominic to join. Eventually he became the president and remained so for some 12 years. He spent most weekdays volunteering there, and, in the end, contributed the better part of the next 20 years volunteering and serving there. Dominic loved to travel and took many trips to Mexico, Italy and other European countries. He was always helping people, whether it was finding shoes for them or trading room-and-board for help around the yard. A giving spirit, on his trips to Mexico, he would pack an extra Jansport backpack full of shoes and Levis, and donate them to the special people he met on his travels. It was around this time, 1984, that he met Lyle Gilbert through his daughter, Janet. He took Lyle in as a son, and had a big influence on Lyle's decision to join the USMC, where Lyle, presently a lieutenant colonel, continues to serve today. Dominic, Janet and Lisa have spent many holidays with the Gilberts and they have become part of the family. Dominic was a loving family man and the glue that kept his family together. Besides the family trips to California to visit his older brothers, he and the family would make numerous visits to see his sisters, Mary and Helen, his brother, John, and all of the nieces and nephews. There were Easter egg hunts, pumpkin-carving parties, and lots of other family-oriented fun! He was a loving dad, a willing father-figure, an endearing grandfather, a favorite uncle, and transformative teacher. Dominic could often be found feeding the proverbial masses with his made-from-scratch spaghetti sauce at fundraiser dinners, with help from his sisters, Mary and Helen, and sister in law, Elaine. It was a family affair. He enjoyed helping with church-related programs for the needy, or hosting gatherings designed to bring people together. His St Dominic parties in August, hosted at his house, were always a big hit. Besides traveling, Dominic was also passionate about The Wheel of Fortune, bicycling, canoeing over to Jetty Island, spending time at his daughters' Janet and Lisa's, beach houses, taking trips to Hawaii to visit his son, Vincent's family, and special friend Robert Tabac, cooking, trying new restaurants, and just about anything else that involved either helping others or partaking of his beloved Pacific Northwest. He was a humble servant, from humble beginnings, whose significant personal investment in his family and fellow man will live on through those he loved, served, inspired and transformed. In his final days, he was lovingly cared for by his daughter, Janet, and good friend and roommate, David Murphy, and many close family and friends who loved him dearly. Dominic was like "The Giving Tree;" he would have given the shirt off his back. He is preceded in death by his ex-wife, Winnie Martinis; brothers, Giuseppe, Pat, Mike, and Joe Soriano; by his sisters Mary Bagley and Rosie Soriano; and by his grandson, Chris Soriano. He is survived by his son, Vincent (Sue) Soriano; his daughters, Janet Soriano and Lisa Soriano; his sister, Helen Scrupps; his brother, John (Elaine) Soriano; grandson, Matt Soriano; Lyle (Johanna) Gilbert and their six children; and his many nieces and nephews. A postponed funeral mass will be planned for September 2020. In lieu of flowers, Dominic would have preferred a donation to the Saint Vincent De Paul Food Bank: 2619 Cedar St., Everett, Washington. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 26, 2020 