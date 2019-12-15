Donald Dwayne Easter Donald Dwayne Easter, 85, of Stanwood, WA passed away December 4, 2019. Surrounded by his daughter, Debbie; son-in-law, Casey; grandson, Taylor; and great-granddaughter, Eleanor, Don passed away peacefully December 4, 2019 in Wenatchee WA. Having spent a lifetime creating memories of all types, he spent the final 2 1/2 years living in Washington with Debbie and Casey. He has now been reunited with the love of his life, Netta Jane, we are sure his adventures are continuing. He would love for you to have a scoop of ice cream in his honor. At his request, there will be no service, his remains will be delivered to Fowler, CO in the spring to be reunited with Netta.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 15, 2019