Don A. Minor "In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you." John 14:2 Don A. Minor, loving husband, father, grand-father, relative and friend went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He and his twin Dean were born in Everett, WA, on June 6, 1928 to Ralph and Hazel Minor. He grew up in the Fobes area and graduated from Snohomish High School. He later received his law degree from the University of Washington and practiced for many years in Everett. He leaves behind his loving wife, Marjorie; two children, Craig and Allison Minor whose mother is Deirdre Newton Hervey; three step children, Brian Cleave with grandchildren, Brandon and Maddison Cleave, Kelli Cleave, husband, Paul Nicholson with grandson, Benjamin Nicholson Cleave and Scott Cleave, wife, Deidre with grandchildren, Zachary, Emma, Abby and Annie Cleave; brothers, Dr. R. Hugh Minor and wife, Jackie, Dean Minor and wife, Nicky; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Phoebe Larne along with many nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Hazel Minor; brother, Jack Minor; sister, Doris Minor and nephew, Brandon Minor. He served during the Korean War in the Army as 2nd Lieutenant in the Transportation Corps along with twin brother, Dean. Don was a man of many facets who had an adventurous spirit. He loved the outdoors whether it be climbing mountains, skiing, boating or clearing land with his numerous pieces of equipment. He loved his extended family and friends including his FBC church family where he and Dean were a part of the nursery "Cradle Roll" in 1928. He was always ready to jump in and help where needed and will be thoroughly missed as he touched many lives. The family wishes to express their appreciation for all the prayers extended to Don and the family and the compassionate care by Dan Rafert and Providence Hospice. There will be a "Celebration of Don's Life" Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church, 1616 Pacific Ave. Everett, WA 98201. Donations can be made to First Baptist Church in memory of Don Minor for the Senior Adult Ministries Coffee Fellowship which he was instrumental in starting.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 14, 2019