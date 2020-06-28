Don Moore
1945 - 2020
In loving memory of Jerry Don Moore, age 74, who passed away June 19, 2020 in Mountlake Terrace, WA. He was born August 2, 1945 in Amarillo, TX to parents James Bail Moore and Vivian Lee Denny. He graduated from Palo Duro High School in 1963; enlisted in the US Air Force Feb. 26, 1965 and received an honorable discharge on Sept. 16, 1968. He married Judith Howat on May 6, 1967 in Tukwila, WA. They have two daughters, 7 grandchildren and 7 great grand children. His work career included 9 years at Lighthouse Uniform Company, 30 years at Boeing Aircraft Company, retiring in 2007.

He resided in Mountlake Terrace for 47 years, where he had been a member of the Church of Christ, and was active in a fraternal organization (Independent Order of Foresters) for 45 years. His hobbies included camping, fishing, hiking, playing board games and telling stories. He was an avid fan of Nascar, enjoyed computer games and working in the yard. After retirement he and Judi went on numerous road trips.

He was a loving family man. He is survived by his wife, Judith E. Moore, daughters Sandra Schminky (Jon) and Karen Nicholson (Joe), 7 grandchildren & 7 great grandchildren, brothers Michael H. Moore, Jackey Moore (Barbara), sister Mary Pat Poynor (Mike), numerous nieces, nephews & cousins.

He was proud to be a veteran. He will be interred at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA.

He is gone, but not forgotten. He will be forever in our hearts. August 2, 1945 - June 19, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 28 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

