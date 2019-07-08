Don Beck, 88 of Everett, WA, passed away on July 1, 2019. He was born October 3, 1930 in Everett to Einar and Ruth (Ackerman) Beck. Don graduated from Everett High School in 1948. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served for two years during the Korean War. Don worked at Simpson Lee papermill for over 20 years. He then went to work at the Snohomish Co. PUD and retired in 1991. Don is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara; son, Michael Beck both of Everett; brother, Kenneth "Skip" Beck of Clarkston, WA; and nephew David Beck of Rathdrum, Idaho. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Ann Beck. Don was always willing to help people and would do it with a smile. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home. Graveside Service will be held at 10am. Monday, July 12, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial Service will be held that afternoon at 1pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church - 2521 Lombard Ave, Everett WA 98201. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 8, 2019