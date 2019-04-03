Donald Andrew Jussero Donald Jussero, 54, of Everett, Washington, passed away peacefully after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis on March 28, 2019. Donald was born July 15, 1964, the son of Duane and Christa (Darling) Jussero, of Rolla, North Dakota. He spent his childhood years in the Minot area. He moved to the Seattle area as a young adult and enjoyed mechanical work of all kinds, especially auto wrecking and auto mechanics. He had plans to one day have a mobile-mechanic service. He was dearly loved by all who knew him, and had a loving heart and ready smile for everyone. He accepted Christ while attending Praise Chapel in Everett, WA, and exhibited Christ-like behavior by his loving and forgiving nature. His family includes: mothers: Christa Bjordahl, Minot, ND; Ann Jussero, Minot; daughter, Kristie Jussero, Everett; sister, Paula Boppre (Kevin), Everett; brothers: Jim Boppre (Geae), Whitefish, MT; Jon Boppre (LaRoyce) Seattle; uncles: David (Caroleen) Jussero, Snohomish, WA; Donald (Barbara) Jussero, Snohomish; niece and nephews, and cousins. Donald was preceded in death by his father, Duane Jussero; sister-in law, Sheryl Boppre, paternal grand-parents: Richard and Dora Jussero, maternal grand-father, Bob Darling. Memorial service scheduled for Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00am at the Bauer Funeral Home Chapel, 701 1st. St., Snohomish, WA. 98290. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to MS Society, or Providence Hospice Center.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 3, 2019