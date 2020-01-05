Donald Bruce Borders Donald Borders passed away on December 26, 2019 at the age of 87 years and 11 months. He was born to Clarence and Anna Borders on January 12, 1932 in Logansport, IN. Mr. Borders was an avid aviator and life long pilot. He flew in the United States Air Force from 1954 until 1958 while stationed in Japan. He took his last solo flight in his beloved Mooney in 2018 at the age of 86. After leaving the service as a Captain he earned a Masters Degree from Indiana University. There he met the love of his life, Irene Trinkun Borders, and married her after dating a mere three months. They then moved to Urbana-Champaign, IL where Don received his PhD in Chemistry while Irene finished her Bachelors in Psychology. She survives him and remains his faithful wife after more than 61 years of marriage. Mrs. Borders lives close to their daughter, Linda Diane (Borders) King who lives in Snohomish, WA where their three sons: Christopher, Brian and Matthew were home and spent Christmas with their grandfather and grand mother the day before his passing. Mr. Borders spent his life as a pharmaceutical chemist developing antibiotics to combat life threatening infections. He was the co-holder of 30 U.S. patents and co-author of over 90 professional papers and book chapters during his career with American Cyanamid. After his retirement he became an entrepreneur and started his own small research company, BioSource Pharm, near his home in Suffern, NY, concentrating on developing compounds that are active against antibiotic resistant bacteria and fungi. His laboratory operated for 23 years from 1994 until 2017. Mr. Borders was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Noreen Diane Francis, in 2016. Noreen worked at his company as his laboratory manager and research assistant. Mr. Borders will be interred at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA. Family held a private celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Sarcoma Foundation of America.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 5, 2020