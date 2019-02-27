Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald C. Jacobsen. View Sign

Donald C. Jacobsen (Don), who was born in Seattle and grew up in Edmonds, WA, passed very peacefully with family beside him, the morning of February 20, 2019. While he has left us all, he was growing anxious to be with his wife, Elaine (LaRae), daughter, Donna Rae and grandson, Kelin who he wanted to hug as soon as they united in heaven. Born May 27, 1941, Don spent most of his life living in the Northwest and in California for a brief period time. When he was just out of high school, his family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho where Don met the love of his life, LaRae - he was set up on a blind date by his friend and future brother-in-law and he tells the story; "Before I left the house, I told myself that I would marry this girl!"…and he did two years later. Early in life Don was an avid outdoorsman, loving to hunt and fish throughout the Northwest and Alaska. Later in life he enjoyed the Seahawks and the occasional trip to "church" with his friend. Don had a long career in Sales Manag-ement, selling building products for a couple of Fortune 500 companies where he met friends, contractors and associates from all over the country. Everyone who met Don loved him for his sense of humor, loyalty and friendship. He loved telling a good joke, hearing a good joke and laughing with friends and family. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, LaRae Jacobsen, beautiful daughter, Donna Rae Jacobsen, and grandson, Kelin Jacobsen. Don leaves behind his sister, Karen (Fred) Barbano; three sons, Michael (Nicole) Jacobsen, Kevin Jacobsen, and Terry (Tami) Jacobsen. Don cherished his six grandchildren: Kyle, Blake, Ninna, Wesley, and Lilly Jacobsen and step grand-daughter, Danielle Rodich. His dear friend and brother- in-law, Fred Colson - thank you for all you did for Don. And a special thanks to his close friend, Jay Harrison and Don's extended family from Providence Healthcare, Jill, Sara, Amber and Nate - you all meant very much to Don. We love you and will miss you very much! Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills. 409 Filbert Road, Lynnwood, WA 98036.





