Donald E. Dennis

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald E. Dennis.
Service Information
Purdy & Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home
409 West Main Street
Monroe, WA
982720118
(360)-794-7049
Obituary
Send Flowers

Donald E. Dennis, age 99, passed away peacefully December 30, 2019 at Providence Regional Hospital in Everett, WA after a long and happy life. Mr. Dennis, devoted and loving husband for 73 years to his late wife, Helen Dennis, is survived by his three sons, Stephen Dennis, Donald Allan Dennis, Kenneth Dennis, and preceded in death by his eldest son, Jeffrey L. Dennis. He was also a loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Donald served in the US Army 146th Field Artillery from 1940 through 1945 where he received numerous medals including sharp shooter, Philippine Liberation, and WWII Victory. Born and raised in Monroe, WA, Donald was an avid hunter and fisherman. He worked as a semi-truck driver, hardware store specialist, floral delivery driver, railroad worker, and maintenance worker for the Monroe School District Elementary School. Donald had a passion for helping others and was cherished by the community for his friendliness and kind smile. At Donald's request there will be no services.
logo

logo
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 12, 2020
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details