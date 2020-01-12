Donald E. Dennis, age 99, passed away peacefully December 30, 2019 at Providence Regional Hospital in Everett, WA after a long and happy life. Mr. Dennis, devoted and loving husband for 73 years to his late wife, Helen Dennis, is survived by his three sons, Stephen Dennis, Donald Allan Dennis, Kenneth Dennis, and preceded in death by his eldest son, Jeffrey L. Dennis. He was also a loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Donald served in the US Army 146th Field Artillery from 1940 through 1945 where he received numerous medals including sharp shooter, Philippine Liberation, and WWII Victory. Born and raised in Monroe, WA, Donald was an avid hunter and fisherman. He worked as a semi-truck driver, hardware store specialist, floral delivery driver, railroad worker, and maintenance worker for the Monroe School District Elementary School. Donald had a passion for helping others and was cherished by the community for his friendliness and kind smile. At Donald's request there will be no services.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 12, 2020