Donald Ernest Harrison Donald Harrison, beloved brother, father, grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Lynnwood, WA. He was born August 18, 1927 in Glendive, MT, to Sylvia and Ralph Harrison, and lived most of his life in Marysville, WA. Don's greatest love was his family. He leaves behind his daughter, Sherry (Bryon, whom he called his son) and two sons, Greg (Roxie) and Randy (Lourie); brother, Harold, and sister, Vera; as well as five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He was always very proud of Micayla and Kari and would tell everyone he met all about them. He joins his wife, Bonnie, at Heaven's Gates, as well as their son, Dennis; grandson, Adam; brothers, Duane, Dean and Merlin; sister, Ola; and his parents. He will be remembered for his love of family, quick wit, extreme stubbornness, strong hugs, smacking kisses, and his love for feeding the birds. He was generous, kind, helpful, quick-witted, and loved to tease. Don loved to walk, garden, watch the Mariners, and have Sunday breakfast with the guys (Bryon and Randy). He loved woodworking and made beautiful birdhouses, Christmas decorations, outdoor furniture, and whirligigs. He also loved to play cards. While he and Bryon thought they were getting away with it, they were caught many a time cheating in Pinochle by Bonnie and Sherry! Don retired from the Operating Engineers after 33 years, served in the Coast Guard's Geodetic Survey, and was the first one called to rebuild the road to Mt. St. Helens after it erupted. He will be laid to rest in a private graveside service at Marysville Cemetery, and will be greatly missed. Thank you Dad for all the memories, the laughter, the hugs, and for all the times you told me how much you loved me. In honor of Don's love for baseball and the University of Washington, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made in support of the University of Washington Husky Baseball team. Donations may be made online at





