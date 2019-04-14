Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Earl Rapelje Sr.. View Sign

Donald Earl Rapelje, Sr. January 28, 1928 - April 4, 2019 Don Rapelje, 91, of Marysville, WA, passed away at Providence Hospice Center on April 4, 2019. Don was born on January 28, 1928 in Norton, KS to Charles and Mildred Rapelje. The family relocated to Silvana, WA in 1933. They later moved to the Sedro Woolley, WA area until he enlisted in the US Army-Air Corp at the age of 17. He served six years in the United States and Europe during WWII as a Medic Corpsman. He received the Victory Medal for participation upon his discharge. He was a dedicated and hard-working man that retired after 32 years as a postal carrier in 1983. Don is survived by his wife, Janet of 36 years; brother, Duane (Edna); children, Don Jr. (Cheryl), Victoria (Robert), Denise (Greg), Steven (Becca), Julie (Ray), Gary, Janice (David); and more than 30 grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mildred; brother, Dale; sister, Della (JT); daughters, Debra and Debbie. Don enjoyed nature, playing cards, photography, family, dancing, sharing jokes and Mary's oyster stew. Don was known as a most loving man to his family and friends. Family was paramount and generosity and honesty defined him. Don was dependable, punctual and joyous. He was an honorable man who made living and life better for those around him. He will be sorely missed. Per Don's request, there will be no services. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 14, 2019

