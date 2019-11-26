Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Glancy. View Sign Service Information Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood 27001 88th Ave NW Stanwood , WA 98292 (360)-629-2101 Funeral service 11:00 AM Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood 27001 88th Ave NW Stanwood , WA 98292 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Glancy age 87 of Stanwood, WA, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019. He was born 1932 in Seattle to Doris and Lloyd Glancy. While stationed at Keesler Air Force base in Biloxi, Mississippi, Don met Merrilee. They went on to get married on January 7, 1956. They were always together until she passed in 2015. Don worked for many years and retired as the City Manager for the City of Stanwood and somehow managed to squeeze in being a volunteer fireman, running his own tax preparation business and being on the water commission for Iverson's long beach. He loved reading, watching movies, boating, any activity on or around the water, hanging out at his cabin and spending time with his family. Don was always ready and willing to help his family out, he kept us all grounded and gave each one of us what we needed in life, we will all miss him! Don is survived by his daughter, Tami Glancy, son and daughter-in-law, David and Cindy Glancy, son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Theresa Glancy, daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Stan O'Neil; grandchildren, Jennifer and her husband, John Reynolds, grandchildren, Kevin O'Neil and his wife, Kassie, grandchildren, Chrissy Glancy, Josh Glancy, Patrick O'Neil, Megan Glancy and Lauren Glancy, great grandchildren, Liam Lawson, Abel O'Neil, Holden O'Neil, Ender O'Neil, Cooper Reynolds, Zachary Reynolds and Wesley Reynolds and one on the way. A funeral service will be held on December 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Gilbertson Funeral Home - 27001 88th Ave NW, Stanwood, WA by Minister Gale O'Neil. There will be a reception after the funeral at Jimmy's Pizza - 9819 WA-532, Stanwood, WA. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Don's life. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the in memory of Don.



