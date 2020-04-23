Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Graham III. View Sign Service Information Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills 409 Filbert Road Lynnwood , WA 980364934 (425)-672-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Richard Graham III July 27, 1995 - April 16, 2020 Donald Richard Graham III aka Donnie, born July 27, 1995 in Everett, WA, passed on April 16, 2020. Graduated from Bothell High School in 2013. He is the son of Sandra L. Graham Keller and Donald Richard Graham Jr.; and brother to Jordan. Donnie's family includes many loving members, grandmothers, grandfathers, aunts, uncles, cousins, his mother, father and brother in addition to many friends, all with whom Donnie shared so many mutual great times. Heaven welcomed one amazing individual through it's gates. Donald Richard Graham III, aka Donnie, has found peace and will now watch over our family and friends as we try to pick up the pieces. As we try to formulate the right words to say, we find ourselves lost in a continual loop of disbelief and sadness. Donnie - you were one heck of a brother, son, nephew, cousin, grandson and friend. We wish we could share just one more conversation so we could tell you again how much of an impact you made on our life and the lives of many others. Life was not always easy, but you faced it head on. You pushed, you fought, you had determination like no other. You had just gotten a promotion at your job, you were at the starting line and we were so excited to see where life was going to take you. We will love you forever and always - we miss you already! We all love you with all of our hearts. Mom, Dad, Jordan and Your Entire Family





