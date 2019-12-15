Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Haase. View Sign Service Information Beck's Tribute Center 405 5TH AVE S EDMONDS , WA 98020 (425)-771-1234 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Arthur Haase Dec. 7, 1938 - Dec. 6, 2019 Donald Arthur Haase, of Everett, WA, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the full age of 80. He was born in Chehalis, WA. Don was a graduate of Adna High School Class of '57 and Western Washington University. Don spent his life fulfilling his many passions from helping youth as a 50-year math teacher, advisor and mentor, beautifying yards through landscaping, enjoying the drives and camaraderie with his Cadillac and local classic car clubs, preserving history and heritage through antiquing, and entertaining with his vibrant personality, piano playing, and elaborate dinner parties adorned with his Spode china. Don's biggest passion was preservation of family. Proud father of three and grandfather of eight, nothing satisfied Don more than knowing family was together, safe, and prosperous. He was always there to lend a helping hand, give advice, or assist however the family needed. The world has lost an extremely loving, influential, impactful person on this day. Don is survived by his three children: Daniel (Janette), Diana (Tod), and David (Marie); and eight grandchildren: Kristina Rice (Bryan), Jonathan, Madalyn, Zachary, Thomas, Matthew, Eli, and Abigail. Don's memorial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Bethany Community Church, 8023 Green Lake Dr. N., Seattle, WA. At your discretion and convenience, please consider donating to the Prostate Cancer Foundation at:

Donald Arthur Haase Dec. 7, 1938 - Dec. 6, 2019 Donald Arthur Haase, of Everett, WA, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the full age of 80. He was born in Chehalis, WA. Don was a graduate of Adna High School Class of '57 and Western Washington University. Don spent his life fulfilling his many passions from helping youth as a 50-year math teacher, advisor and mentor, beautifying yards through landscaping, enjoying the drives and camaraderie with his Cadillac and local classic car clubs, preserving history and heritage through antiquing, and entertaining with his vibrant personality, piano playing, and elaborate dinner parties adorned with his Spode china. Don's biggest passion was preservation of family. Proud father of three and grandfather of eight, nothing satisfied Don more than knowing family was together, safe, and prosperous. He was always there to lend a helping hand, give advice, or assist however the family needed. The world has lost an extremely loving, influential, impactful person on this day. Don is survived by his three children: Daniel (Janette), Diana (Tod), and David (Marie); and eight grandchildren: Kristina Rice (Bryan), Jonathan, Madalyn, Zachary, Thomas, Matthew, Eli, and Abigail. Don's memorial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Bethany Community Church, 8023 Green Lake Dr. N., Seattle, WA. At your discretion and convenience, please consider donating to the Prostate Cancer Foundation at: https://join.manyvscancer.org/memorial/in-memory-of-don-haase Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 15, 2019

