Donald Holscher, a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many, died peacefully on September 25, 2020 in Everett, Washington.

Don was born on April 2, 1945 in Park Rapids, Minnesota to Herbert and Hilda Holscher. He graduated from Everett High School in 1963 and began his career with Weyerhaeuser moving onto Kimberly Clark while trying to fit in time for his Commercial Fishing in Neah Bay. He found his soulmate in Anna Zeiliss Holscher and they have been married for nearly 55 years. They started their beautiful journey together in Marysville, Washington and were blessed with two sons, David and Daren Holscher. Don loved his family time and was always on the lookout to go fishing, hunting, skiing or anything outdoors. It was with great pleasure and pride that Don welcomed Shari and Hunter Holscher into the family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sharon Bean. He will be deeply missed by his family Anna, David, Daren, Shari, Hunter, Mike, Janice and Marilyn and all his nieces and nephews.

He fought hard with Alzheimer's disease for the last 10 years. A special thanks to Barbara Soltero and Lakeside Adult Family Home for their care and compassion to Don. The family will hold a private memorial in future.

April 2, 1945 - September 25, 2020