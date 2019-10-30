Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Irving Hofstrand. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Irving Hofstrand Donald Irving Hofstrand passed away on October 16, 2019. Don is survived by two daughters, Mary Kay (Charles) Schneider and Nancy (John) McPeak; four grandchildren, Christopher (Amanda) McPeak, Adam McPeak, Lauren Schneider, and Julia (Jason) Schneider-Sease; and two great-granddaughters. Don is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Shirley Hofstrand; parents, Olga and Atlantis Hofstrand; and his brothers, John Hofstrand and Arland Hofstrand. Don was born to Atlantis and Olga Hofstrand on December 2, 1927, in Fullerton, ND. He was educated in Snohomish schools and attended Washington State College for one year before serving in the U.S. Army. After his discharge, he returned to Washington State College to complete his BS in Electrical Engineering. Don started his thirty-eight-year career at West Coast Telephone Co. in Everett which eventually became GTE and, later, Verizon. During this time, he completed advanced requirements of certification as a Professional Licensed Electrical Engineer by the state of Washington. After retirement from Verizon, Don was recruited by Boeing Computer Services as part of a contracted team tasked with the design and implementation of a new telephone system. He retired from Boeing in 1985. Don always maintained a keen interest in computers and developed hobbies in photography and genealogy. He was a lifelong athlete and played golf well into his eighties. By the time he turned 85 years old, he was teeing off every Friday at Legion Memorial Golf Course with a trio of elderly men, ages 83, 85, and 96! "You're never too old for golf!" he'd laugh. Don was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Everett. He was involved in civic and service clubs and organizations including the American Red Cross, at the local, regional, and national levels; the Probus club; and the Everett Golf & Country Club. Don was an amazing husband, dad, and grandpa, as well as an avid WSU Cougar. His positive attitude, persistence, and humor was enjoyed by all. "I've been so blessed," he'd say. The family wishes to thank all those who have supported us medically, emotionally, and spiritually, especially the caregivers at Blueberry Gardens II Adult Family Home, Bothell, WA. A memorial service celebrating Don and Shirley's life together will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 am, at the Evergreen Funeral Home, 4504 Broadway, Everett, WA, 98203. Remembrances may be made to the American Red Cross, First Presbyterian Church of Everett, or the .





