Reverend Donald J. Coon, founding Pastor of Calvary Apostolic Tabernacle in Lynnwood, WA, passed away after a short illness on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born to Jess and Fannie Coon on May 9, 1929 in Goodpine, Louisiana.

He was predeceased by his wife, Helen Alene, whom he affectionately called 'my little brown-eyed gal'; his son, Reverend Stephen Wayne Coon; his grandson, Justin Wayne Coon.

Survivors include his three children: Michael Coon (Debbie), Danita Hurst (Michael), and Reverend Jonathan Coon (Tammy), current Pastor of Calvary Apostolic Tabernacle; his two sisters: Ada Faye Parker and Joann Flowers; twenty-four grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren and a host of nephews and nieces.

Reverend Coon loved the gospel that saved him at the age of 29, and after his conversion, it became his passion. He fervently preached the gospel for 60 years across this continent, also ministering in the mission outposts in Germany, Canada, and the Philippines, with his last sermon being preached on Father's Day of 2020.

He and his faithful wife were a Godly and zealous couple who committed their lives to the Apostolic Home Missions work in 1967. In 1968 they left a thriving church in Louisiana to bring the gospel to Lynnwood, WA. October of 2020 marks the 52nd anniversary of the establishment of Calvary Apostolic Tabernacle, a vibrant church that was their labor of love. Integrity and a high moral standard in his own daily life signified the foundation of his leadership during his pastorate.

Throughout their years in Washington, they enjoyed many pleasures that nature afforded. Fishing in Puget Sound was a great hobby for them until their health no longer allowed it. He was a hunter and camper who loved being with his family in the solace of the mountains.

Funeral services were held at Calvary Apostolic Tabernacle on August 2, 2020. Internment was in Evergreen Cemetery in Everett, WA.

