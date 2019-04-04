Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald J. Hale. View Sign

Donald Hale of Everett, WA, died on March 25, 2019. Don was born October 27, 1937, in Des Moines, Iowa. After WWII , Don's family moved to Washington State and Don graduated from Pasco High School in 1955. Soon after, Don joined the Navy, and served aboard the destroyer Halsey Powell, stationed in Manila, Philippines. In 1959, Don returned to Washington. There he met and married Mary Louise Paetow in 1961. They enjoyed 56 happy years together until her death in 2017. Shortly after graduating from the UW Law School in 1966, Don took a job at the Snohomish County Prosecutor's Office, and he and Mary quickly adopted Everett as their hometown. Don was committed to community service and fundraising for local causes. He was a Trustee of Everett Community College (EvCC), a founding member of the Snohomish County Arts Council, and served on the Schack Art Center capital campaign committee. Don also spent a decade as corporate counsel for the Snohomish County PUD, and ended his career at the City of Everett, where he played a large role in planning the Everett Regional Events Center (now Angel of the Winds Arena). In his 50's, he began studying the Japanese language, traveled several times to Japan, and helped raise the funds to start EvCC's Nippon Business Institute. After he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2008, his family watched him slowly lose all memories of his life and career, but not his essential personality. He remained the same sweet and generous man, with a quirky sense of humor, until his death. Don was predeceased by beloved spouse, Mary Hale. He is survived by daughters, Mary Elizabeth Hale and Sarah Hale Palaia; sons-in-law, Umesh Madan and Thomas Palaia; granddaughters, Margaret and Violet Palaia; nieces and nephews, Steve Hale, Dale Nehler, Kiki Hale, Kristin Tennant, and Dan Nehler; and many other family members and friends. A celebration of life will be held in early summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 4, 2019

