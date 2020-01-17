Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald K. Carman Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Keith Carman Jr. Donald "Don" K. Carman Jr., 66, died at his home in Marysville, WA, on January 4, 2020. He was born July 29, 1953 in Rome, NY, to Donald Keith Carman Sr. and Ruth Jean Palmer, and grew up in Santa, Ana, CA, before enlisting in the Army in 1971. He served almost six years as a Medical Specialist before retiring in 1977 after an injury. Don worked for the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office as a Medical Investigator from 1982 until his retirement in 2014. His career included returning to New York City to the site of the World Trade Center as a member of the Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Team (DMORT) after 9/11 to assist in the aftermath, in addition to investigating many high-profile cases in Snohomish County. He is survived by his father; sister, Micki Jones; daughter, Lillian (Jodi) Carman and step-daughters, Jessie Glenn and Kirby Shelton. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Carman, wife, Kelly Carman and son, Joshua Carman. Don had many eclectic hobbies and enjoyed traveling and going to theater shows with Kelly before her passing in 2015. Since retirement he enjoyed spending time with his two Border Terriers, Reiver and Scotha, and his daily trips to see his second families at Denny's and Starbucks. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a . A celebration of Don's life is scheduled at Denny's (202 SR 530 NE, Arlington) on January 25, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.



Donald Keith Carman Jr. Donald "Don" K. Carman Jr., 66, died at his home in Marysville, WA, on January 4, 2020. He was born July 29, 1953 in Rome, NY, to Donald Keith Carman Sr. and Ruth Jean Palmer, and grew up in Santa, Ana, CA, before enlisting in the Army in 1971. He served almost six years as a Medical Specialist before retiring in 1977 after an injury. Don worked for the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office as a Medical Investigator from 1982 until his retirement in 2014. His career included returning to New York City to the site of the World Trade Center as a member of the Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Team (DMORT) after 9/11 to assist in the aftermath, in addition to investigating many high-profile cases in Snohomish County. He is survived by his father; sister, Micki Jones; daughter, Lillian (Jodi) Carman and step-daughters, Jessie Glenn and Kirby Shelton. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Carman, wife, Kelly Carman and son, Joshua Carman. Don had many eclectic hobbies and enjoyed traveling and going to theater shows with Kelly before her passing in 2015. Since retirement he enjoyed spending time with his two Border Terriers, Reiver and Scotha, and his daily trips to see his second families at Denny's and Starbucks. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a . A celebration of Don's life is scheduled at Denny's (202 SR 530 NE, Arlington) on January 25, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations