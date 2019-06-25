Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald K. Prater. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Keith Prater Donald K. Prater passed away peacefully, in our home, on June 19, 2019, after a long battle with Cancer and COPD. Don was born on June 8, 1935, in a farmhouse in Faulkton, South Dakota, to Harold and Helen Prater. Don was the first of four children. The Prater family moved to Washington State in the fall of 1942, settling in the Bothell area. Don attended school in the Bothell School District until his graduation from Bothell High School in 1953. In the fall of 1953, Don started school at Everett Junior (Community) College; while there he played Football for two years. In his second year, Don also became the Sports Editor of the school paper known as The Clipper. He graduated from Everett Junior College in 1955. After graduation, Don worked at various jobs including EA Nord Door, Scott Paper Company and Darigold, before ending up at Everett Transit. Don began employment at Everett Transit, starting as an operator, when it was owned and operated as a private Company. Don was promoted to Transit Supervisor in February of 1977. As a Supervisor, Don wore many hats which included establishing routes, bus stops and shelter locations. He also put together public route schedules, driver's work schedules, and did the training of new drivers and Para-Transit drivers. In Don's many years with Everett Transit he was instrumental in the development of the system. Don was a Nationally Certified Accident Investigator, which required him to handle the investigation and reporting of all accidents for Everett Transit. Don was also the contact person for all the complaints that came from the public. In addition, Don was a member on numerous committees representing The City of Everett. Don was Employee of the Year for Everett Transit in late 1989. Everett Transit recognized Don for his devotion, dedication and motivation to the agency. Don was elected to the Washington State Depart-ment of Transportation Wall of Fame in Olympia, for his outstanding work in the field of transportation in mid -1980's. Don was Everett Transit employee of the month in November 1992. He retired in 1995 as Operations Inspector from Everett Transit after more than 30 years of service. Before and after retirement Don enjoyed donating his time participating in, coaching and judging local, state and national bus rodeos. One of Don's fortes was his commitment to the local bus rodeo. He devoted much of his own time and energy into participating, supervising and supporting Everett Transit's involvement in the rodeo. He played softball on the Everett Transit team, and he enjoyed white water rafting on many of the rivers up and down the West Coast and British Columbia. He was an avid Curler where he was a member of the co-ed curling team that won the Washington State Champion-ship and went on to the Nationals in Colorado in the late 1970's. Don also participated in many golf tournaments over the years. At home Don took pride in his yard and gardening, his involvement in, and transporting Grandson Josh and his team mates to basketball games and tournaments, marching band competitions, and school functions, as well as Community College basket-ball games and Northwest University basketball games. Don is survived by his beloved wife, Jackie, of Everett, WA; daughter, Linda (Joe) Taylor of Arlington, WA, son, Clark (Wendi) Prater of Granite Falls, WA, step-sons Gary Scown of Arlington, and Randy Scown of Arlington, and step-daughter Amber Harris of Stanwood, WA. Grandchildren include Jordan Taylor, Erin Mirante, Michael Taylor, Hailey Prater, Ciera Scown, Marissa Scown, Savanah Scown, Lucas Scown and Josh Bollinger. Don had a special bond with grandson, Joshua Bollinger, who was raised by Don and Jackie from the time he was 10 years old and until he graduated from Northwest University in Kirkland, WA. Great-Grandchildren include, Jace Bollinger, Zion Scown and Harper Scown. He is also survived by his sister, Dora (Dottie) Stewart of Graham, WA, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Don is also survived by his lifelong friend, Ken Dahl, of Kelso, WA. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Helen; his sister, Della (Sissy) and brother-in-law, Bill Hord, brother, Floyd (Butch) Prater; mother-in-law, Gladys Wallace and father-in-law, Donald Wallace. Viewing will be on June 25, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 4:00 p.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home. Services will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home. Reception will follow at the funeral home and the Graveside service at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park will follow the reception. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in memory of Don.





