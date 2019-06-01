Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald L. Peterson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald LeRoy Peterson Donald Peterson passed away peacefully at home on May 23, 2019, and is now in his new home with Jesus. He was born on May 10, 1930 in Everett, WA, to Harold and Ellen Peterson. After many trips by horse and buggy to and from school, he graduated from Snohomish High School in 1948. He served six years in the Washington National Guard. After a short term with Boeing, he became a very successful independent business owner in commercial floor covering. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, and great friend to many. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce; three children, Jeff (wife, Kathie), Jennifer (husband, Mike), and Jason (wife, Cheri), and four grandchildren, Madison, Danielle, Bryce, and Camden. Thanks and donations may be sent in Don's name to Hospice of the Northwest, who provided a great deal of assistance to make him comfortable in his final days (Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive Ste. A, Mt. Vernon, WA 98273). A celebration of life luncheon will be held on June 8, 2019 from 11:30am to 2:30pm – location is being finalized.



