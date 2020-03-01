Oct. 22, 1921 - to Feb. 21, 2020 Donald, 98, longtime resident of Edmonds, WA passed peacefully on February 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife of over 74 years, Bea [Arrowood] Thorne; had three children; six grand children, 13 great-grand children, along with many other relatives and good friends. Until we meet again you are always in our hearts. There will be a Rosary at 10:30 am and Mass at 11:00 am on March 6, 2020 at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Edmonds. Thank you to the doctors and staff at Swedish Hospital and Hospice Providence Everett for their care. Remembrances to a .
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 1, 2020